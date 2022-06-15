Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,235 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.00) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,308.13 ($28.01).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($16.85) on Wednesday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,448.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,572.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

