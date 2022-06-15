Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.28) to GBX 2,060 ($25.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,345.00.

Shares of GMVHF stock remained flat at $$16.33 on Wednesday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Entain has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

