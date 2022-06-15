Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($12.62) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($12.43). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($12.62), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.79.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
