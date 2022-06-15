Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.69

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.69 and last traded at $99.87, with a volume of 2149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,666. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Entegris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 55,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 74.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Entegris by 114.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Entegris by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

