Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.