EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

NYSE EOG opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

