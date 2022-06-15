EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.02. EQRx shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 24,936 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. Equities analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,130,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

