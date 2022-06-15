Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $854.31.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $618.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $697.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

