Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $618.51 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $697.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

