Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.