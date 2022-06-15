Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TSE WRN opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,332.78.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

