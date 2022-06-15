Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 15th (AEXAY, AMZN, AOSL, ATO, AUKNY, BLKLF, CAMT, CANO, CARCY, CCF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 15th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a neutral rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$0.30 price target on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has 11.00 price target on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $525.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $625.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($1.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

