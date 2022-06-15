Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 15th (AEXAY, AMZN, AOSL, ATO, AUKNY, BLKLF, CAMT, CANO, CARCY, CCF)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 15th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a neutral rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$0.30 price target on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has 11.00 price target on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $525.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $625.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($1.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.