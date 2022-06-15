Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (ABNB, ACLS, ACN, AIR, AKR, ALGN, ALNY, ASML, AZPN, BBIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 15th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $375.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €940.00 ($979.17) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $206.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $87.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.50 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $43.00.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $134.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $98.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $22.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to C$6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($83.33) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $30.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $49.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $42.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $53.00.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79).

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$6.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($130.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($61.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €605.00 ($630.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96).

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $49.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €230.00 ($239.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $42.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $11.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $557.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.50 ($41.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from 113.00 to 112.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $125.00 to $110.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $485.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.35) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $65.00.

