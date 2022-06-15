Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (ABNB, ACLS, ACN, AIR, AKR, ALGN, ALNY, ASML, AZPN, BBIO)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 15th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $330.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $375.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €940.00 ($979.17) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $206.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $87.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.50 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $43.00.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $134.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $98.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $22.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to C$6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($83.33) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $30.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $49.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $42.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $53.00.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79).

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$6.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($130.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($61.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €605.00 ($630.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96).

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $10.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $49.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €230.00 ($239.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $42.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $11.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $557.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.50 ($41.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from 113.00 to 112.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $125.00 to $110.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $485.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.35) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $65.00.

