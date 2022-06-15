Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 15th (AHT, APH, FDEV, FERG, GIII, HUW, MOTR, NKE, OCGN, SNR)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 15th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) target price on the stock.

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) target price on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

