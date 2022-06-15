Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 15th (AHT, APH, FDEV, FERG, GIII, HUW, MOTR, NKE, OCGN, SNR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 15th:
Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) target price on the stock.
Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on the stock.
Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $159.00 target price on the stock.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
