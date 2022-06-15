Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Down 3.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.91. 162,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,076,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

