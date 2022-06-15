Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.06. Erasca shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,021 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.