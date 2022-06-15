Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.06. Erasca shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,021 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.