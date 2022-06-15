Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,998. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.