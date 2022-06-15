Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

