Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 1,191,468 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
