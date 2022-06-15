Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 1,191,468 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

