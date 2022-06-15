Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAT traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 301,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.