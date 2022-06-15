Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ESPR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 74,458 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 317,989 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

