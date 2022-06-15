ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GWH. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

