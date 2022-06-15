ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 10.7%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30. 51,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,023,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

