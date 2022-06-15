Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $318.78

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.78 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 290.50 ($3.53). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.53), with a volume of 334,614 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Essentra from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 365 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £889.98 million and a PE ratio of 32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.