Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $264.00

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $264.00 and last traded at $264.43, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

