Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)
