Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.