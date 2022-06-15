Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,126.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($13.47), with a volume of 34854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,006.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 953.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.74%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.