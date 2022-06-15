EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.85, but opened at 8.62. EverCommerce shares last traded at 8.64, with a volume of 1,633 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

