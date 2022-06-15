EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.85, but opened at 8.62. EverCommerce shares last traded at 8.64, with a volume of 1,633 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
