Evercore ISI Upgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to “Outperform”

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.