Eversource Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ES opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.