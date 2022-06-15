EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 19,349 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,933,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

