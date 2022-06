EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

About EVI Industries (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.