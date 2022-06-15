EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07.
About EVI Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.