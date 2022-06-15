Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

