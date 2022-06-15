Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 25.51 and last traded at 25.55. 5,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 995,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 32.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.