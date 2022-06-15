Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 62483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

