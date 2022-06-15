Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.63

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.63 and traded as high as C$45.60. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.19, with a volume of 82,913 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.63.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0448915 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

