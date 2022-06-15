Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exicure by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 872,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

XCUR stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

