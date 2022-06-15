Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

