Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Brian Cassin Sells 104,255 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,358 ($28.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,298 ($27.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,666.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,989.80. The stock has a market cap of £21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.18) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,316 ($40.25).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

