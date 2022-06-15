Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Express stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. Express has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPR. TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

