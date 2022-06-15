Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.09

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 11557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter worth $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

