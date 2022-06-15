Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Update

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,710,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 35,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

