Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.54

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.54 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 3604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

