Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 8.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 90,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,696,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.