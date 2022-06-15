Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $34.27. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 104,628 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

