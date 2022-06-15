Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $34.27. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 104,628 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.