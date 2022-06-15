Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,360 shares of company stock worth $519,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

