FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

