Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.55. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

