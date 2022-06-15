Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Purchases $101,700.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,633.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Marco Fregenal purchased 20,000 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00.

Fathom stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

