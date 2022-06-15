FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $49.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

